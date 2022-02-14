Search underway for inmate who escaped corrections center in Eastern Washington

article

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped a corrections center in Eastern Washington early Monday morning.

The Washington State Department of Corrections said 29-year-old Joshua Michael Lanter escaped from the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center minimum security near Connell.

He was reported missing during a route check and appeared to have escaped early by climbing over a fence.

The DOC said the facility’s inmate recovery team is searching for him, along with the Connell Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and the Washington State Patrol.

Lanter is described as last seen wearing tan khaki pants, a white shirt, is six feet tall, weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Lanter, should not approach and immediately call 911 or the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center at 509-543-5800.

The DOC said Lanter’s release date was September 2022 for convictions from King and Snohomish County for robbery, burglary, malicious mischief and taking a motor vehicle without permission.

