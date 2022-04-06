Search underway at Mt. Hood for missing snowboarder

article

Search and rescue teams are looking for a snowboarder that went missing at Mt. Hood Meadows ski resort on Tuesday.

According to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Ryan Mather from Aloha, Oregon was reported missing by his girlfriend when he did not return home after a day of snowboarding.

Mather’s vehicle was found at the ski resort, which prompted an overnight search, but he was not found.

On Wednesday, rescue crews focused their search on areas around the Shooting Star Express chair lift, which was Mather’s last reported location on the mountain. Authorities say this chair lift has access to backcountry areas.

The Hood River Crag Rats, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, Mt. Hood Meadows, Portland Mountain Rescue, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Air National Guard are assisting with search operations.

This is a developing story, additional information will be reported as it becomes available.

