Search under way for 10-year-old boy missing on Skagit River

Crews are searching for a 10-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since his father fell out of a kayak while the two were kayaking on the Skagit River Tuesday.

Sgt. Jenny Sheahan-Lee with the Skagit County Sheriff's Office said the boy and his 45-year-old father, both of Chehalis, were camping in the North Cascades near the Skagit River. They went kayaking east of Marblemount Tuesday night when the father fell out of his kayak. He was not wearing a life jacket and ended up on a side of the river with no road - and no sight of his son.

The father said he had to hike his way out of the woods and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The search team arrived before noon and has been searching ever since.

Both the dad's and son’s kayaks have been recovered, but there was no sight of the boy or his life jacket as of Wednesday night.