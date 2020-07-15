Search suspended for 10-year-old boy missing on Skagit River

Crews have suspended their search for a 10-year-old boy who went missing last week while kayaking with his father on the Skagit River.

The Skagit County undersheriff called it a "real tragedy."

According to the sheriff's office, Sage Adams and his 45-year-old father, both of Chehalis, were camping in the North Cascades near the Skagit River last week.

Sage Adams photo courtesy Skagit Co. Sheriff's Office

They were kayaking east of Marblemount Tuesday night when the father fell out of his kayak. He was not wearing a life jacket and ended up on a side of the river with no road - and no sight of his son.

The father said he had to hike his way out of the woods and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Both the dad's and son’s kayaks were recovered, and searchers found Sage's life jacket Thursday morning around 10 a.m.

The sheriff's office said the search could resume if new evidence or details emerge.