Search on for hit and run driver of Nissan Sentra who killed 36-year-old Vince Giamona in Kitsap County

Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies are searching for the driver of of a dark-colored 2007 - 2012 Nissan Sentra that hit and killed Vince Giamona (age 36).

Deputies responded to the 15000 block of Clear Creek Road NW, near NW Orweiler Road, around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, August 9th for a report of a body found in the roadway there.

Paint marks hit and run location in 15000 block of Clear Creek Road NW, near NW Orweiler Road in Kitsap County

Giamona appeared to have been struck by a vehicle that was traveling northbound on Clear Creek Road, towards Poulsbo.

Witnesses reported seeing the sedan speeding from the scene. Deputies say evidence recovered helped identify the vehicle as a possible Nissan Sentra.

Vince Giamona was killed by a hit and run driver in Kitsap County on August 9, 2021

Giamona's partner, Andrew Padula, says he was a charismatic person who touched so many lives. According to a Gofundme started by friends and family of Giamona, the couple had just purchased their dream home together and had plans of growing a flourishing garden alongside their backyard chickens and three dogs.

"It's heartbreaking for us to have to think that someone did this not even giving a care in the world that they hit somebody and just drove off leaving them for dead. We would love that this person would turn themselves in and ask that they do so for peace of mind so we can have some sense of closure," said Padula.

Andrew Padula and partner, Vince Giamona.

Padula is a former employee of Q13 FOX.

Anyone who may have information about the crash or the suspect's vehicle is asked to call either Deputy Aimee Rogers or Deputy Rob Corn at 360-337-4634.

If you wish to remain anonymous and collect a $1,000 cash reward, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. You can text the information and any photos of the suspect or car through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free or at www.P3Tips.com. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

