Search on for convicted felon wanted in multi-county crime spree after theft of towboat from Gig Harbor marina

Gig Harbor Police are asking for the public’s help to find 40-year-old David Allen Robertson. Detectives say he left the Shelton area Wednesday night in a green 2007 Toyota Corolla with WA License #ATN1895.

Call 911 if you spot him.

He has an extensive criminal history in Thurston, Mason and Pierce counties.

Detectives are searching for Robertson for Burglary 2nd Degree, Motor Vehicle/Vessel Theft, Theft 2nd and Financial Fraud.

Gig Harbor Police say he jumped the fence at the Gig Harbor Marina just before midnight on June 13 and stole a large towboat. He then beached it on the Northwest corner of Ketron Island at a high enough speed to get over several giant tree logs.

Witnesses told police that they saw the suspect take the ferry boat to Steilacoom at 6:40 a.m. the next morning.

Detectives say over the next three days, he used the boat's stolen gas card six times at gas stations and vending machines in Fife, Auburn and Federal Way to purchase cigarettes and miscellaneous items. That’s where detectives obtained surveillance video of him.

