Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of cell phone store in Bonney Lake

The Bonney Lake Police Department is asking for your help with identifying the person who committed an armed robbery on Dec. 30th, 2021.

At 6:42 p.m., the suspect walked into the Metro by T-Mobile store in the City of Bonney Lake.

The suspect displayed a handgun, used a note, was given approximately $1,000 from the employee, and left without ever saying a word. Video shows that the suspect has a distinct walk.

If you can identify the suspect, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips App or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). There is a cash reward of up to $1,000.

You can also call the BLPD Tip Line at (253) 447-3231 or email detective@cobl.us.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram