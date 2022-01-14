Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of cell phone store in Bonney Lake
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - The Bonney Lake Police Department is asking for your help with identifying the person who committed an armed robbery on Dec. 30th, 2021.
At 6:42 p.m., the suspect walked into the Metro by T-Mobile store in the City of Bonney Lake.
The suspect displayed a handgun, used a note, was given approximately $1,000 from the employee, and left without ever saying a word. Video shows that the suspect has a distinct walk.
If you can identify the suspect, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips App or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). There is a cash reward of up to $1,000.
You can also call the BLPD Tip Line at (253) 447-3231 or email detective@cobl.us.
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.
Advertisement
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram