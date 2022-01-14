Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of cell phone store in Bonney Lake

By FOX 13 News Staff
Crime and Public Safety
The Bonney Lake Police Department is asking for your help with identifying the individual that committed an armed robbery on Dec. 30th, 2021.

At 6:42 p.m., the suspect walked into the Metro by T-Mobile store in the City of Bonney Lake.

The suspect displayed a handgun, used a note, was given approximately $1,000 from the employee, and left without ever saying a word. Video shows that the suspect has a distinct walk.

If you can identify the suspect, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips App or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).  There is a cash reward of up to $1,000.

You can also call the BLPD Tip Line at (253) 447-3231 or email detective@cobl.us.

