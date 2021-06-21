Search for missing father of 3 turns into recovery mission on Lake Washington

A 32-year-old man was reported missing in Lake Washington Sunday night near Kirkland, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 6 p.m., there were reports of three adults who were being towed on an inner tube behind a boat then fell into the lake, according to Sergeant Tim Meyer.

The King County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit along with Kirkland Fire and other agencies responded to O.O. Denny Park for the rescue. Two people were pulled out of the water safely and taken to area hospitals with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Divers searched for the third person for several hours before calling it off for the night after sundown. A search and rescue team will be back on the lake at sun up to continue searching for the missing man.

"Let’s not let today’s event certainly be in vain. We want again folks to again be mindful. Warm air does not equal warm water. We’re not going to see peak water temperatures for another month or so," said Sergeant Meyer. "This is a tough experience, especially on Father’s Day."

Meyer said the victim’s family was out on Lake Washington for Father’s Day, and the 32-year-old is a father of three.

Emergency responders said the man was last seen in an area of the lake that’s at least 90 feet deep.

"I don’t remember hearing about this kind of frequency of accidents like this in the past, but it’s the first day of summer," said Jeff Leopold of Kirkland. " It was a fantastically warm, lovely day and people are out on the water."

"It’s really just so sad and so terrible there’s been several losses on the lake already this season," said Susanne Shavelson.

There have been at least three drownings in our area these last several days.

