Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 2:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
3
Flood Watch
from THU 12:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:45 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Missing kayaker found dead near Everett identified

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated November 10, 2021 4:38PM
Everett
FOX 13 Seattle

Search crews find body of missing kayaker

Search and rescue teams found the body of a missing kayaker near Everett this morning.

EVERETT, Wash. - The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the missing kayaker who was found dead on Wednesday near Everett. 

On Wednesday afternoon, crews recovered the body of a person believed to be the kayaker who was reported missing.

According to the Everett Police Department, 911 got a call from a distressed kayaker around 12:37 p.m. Tuesday. Due to high winds causing audio interference, communication was difficult but the dispatcher was able to make out the word "help" from the caller, according to Everett police.

Police were able to ping the kayaker's cellphone to an area near Jetty Island. After around 45 minutes of searching, rescue crews found an empty kayak on the shoreline, but no kayaker inside. 

Earlier Tuesday morning, Everett saw winds of up to 50 miles per hour, making waters choppy. 

The body was found in the water of Possession Sound, near Hat Island.

The medical examiner's office identified him as 37-year-old James Lesemann of Everett. The medical examiner said he died of hypothermia and drowning.

The missing kayaker who died has been identified as James Lesemann. (Credit: Family friend of James Lesemann)

Police said the man was wearing a life jacket and had kayaked before. 

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram