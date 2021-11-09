Missing kayaker found dead near Everett identified

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the missing kayaker who was found dead on Wednesday near Everett.

On Wednesday afternoon, crews recovered the body of a person believed to be the kayaker who was reported missing.

According to the Everett Police Department, 911 got a call from a distressed kayaker around 12:37 p.m. Tuesday. Due to high winds causing audio interference, communication was difficult but the dispatcher was able to make out the word "help" from the caller, according to Everett police.

Police were able to ping the kayaker's cellphone to an area near Jetty Island. After around 45 minutes of searching, rescue crews found an empty kayak on the shoreline, but no kayaker inside.

Earlier Tuesday morning, Everett saw winds of up to 50 miles per hour, making waters choppy.

The body was found in the water of Possession Sound, near Hat Island.

The medical examiner's office identified him as 37-year-old James Lesemann of Everett. The medical examiner said he died of hypothermia and drowning.

The missing kayaker who died has been identified as James Lesemann. (Credit: Family friend of James Lesemann)

Police said the man was wearing a life jacket and had kayaked before.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram