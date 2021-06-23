Expand / Collapse search
Search continues for overdue hiker in North Bend area

By Q13 News Staff
King County
Q13 FOX
NORTH BEND, Wash. - Search and rescue volunteers are searching in the North Bend area for a hiker who never returned. 

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Andrew Devers was due back from a hike June 18. 

Search crews were in the Middle Fork Campground area Wednesday (June 23). They haven't said how long they've been out looking for him or where he was supposed to hike. 

Anyone who saw him while hiking or anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

