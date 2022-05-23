Search continues for missing paddleboarder on Lake Keechelus

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Kittitas County Sheriff's Office)

Rescuers are searching for a missing 39-year-old man who did not return to shore after falling off of his paddleboard Sunday at Lake Keechelus.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff, the Sammamish man was reported missing Sunday night.

First responders from King and Kittitas counties immediately began searching for the man using drones, boats and dogs.

They resumed the search on Monday with three specially-trained dogs and an underwater drone.

No further details have been released.