Search and rescue trailer with equipment stolen in Lewis County

The non-profit Lewis County Search and Rescue Council is asking for help to find their stolen equipment.

They said a person broke into their shop last Wednesday around midnight and stole a trailer with $7,000 worth of radios, a Honda generator, a portable yellow suitcase repeater unit, multiple antennas, a laptop, and a printer.

Some of the equipment inside are tagged with "Lewis County Search and Rescue (SAR)" or the "Lewis County Sheriff's Department."

Lewis County Search and Rescue is a volunteer, non-profit organization, which means this equipment is not easily replaced.

All the gear was purchased through fundraising or has been donated to the units and is vital for communications for search and rescue missions in Lewis County.

Anyone who sees the trailer or equipment, is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department by calling 911 or email gabriel.frase@lewiscountywa.gov.