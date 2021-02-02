Search to be suspended for possible person overboard in Lake Washington

The King County Sheriff's Office Marine Rescue Dive Unit and the Coast Guard will suspend a search in Lake Washington for reports of a possible person who went overboard.

Aircrews joined the search.

According to the Coast Guard, someone reported a running boat that had collided into a private pier.

No one was in the boat, but a cell phone and wallet were found on board.

Crews are treating this as if the person went overboard. They are searching in the northern Kirkland area, from 520 North to Magnuson Park.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available.