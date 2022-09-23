Launch of futuristic, floating luxury homes goes sideways

The unveiling of a futuristic luxury model home on Panama's Caribbean coast tanked Thursday when the SeaPod Eco prototype slumped onto an adjacent dock.

Developer Ocean Builders said in a statement that the sleek white home began to "destabilize" at the end of the launch event. It said no one was injured and the cause was being investigated.

The home that is reminiscent of a space ship sits well above the water and features expansive views from a row of windows. The developers had planned to begin offering the homes for sale next year, touting them as friendly to the environment and the economy.

Ocean Builders' SeaPods or GreenPods will cost anywhere between $295,000 and $1.5 million, depending on which amenities buyers choose.

The company says it's trying to keep the cost of the pods as "close as possible to an average U.S. family home," according to the website.

Developers said they're planning a drone delivery system for the SeaPods that will all be connected through smart technology.

