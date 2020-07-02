Seaplane crashes into Lake Washington in Seattle, both passengers uninjured, authorities say

A seaplane crashed into Lake Washington late Wednesday evening and both passengers inside the plane left with no major injuries.

Seattle Fire Department responded to the incident just after 9 p.m. at the 300 block of Lakeside Ave near Leschi. When SFD arrived, they found the plane approximately 200-300 yards out from shore and one passenger standing on top of the aircraft.

Both passengers inside the seaplane were able to exit the plane on their own and didn't have any major injuries or require medical attention, officials said in a statement.

Individuals nearby in a kayak saw the flipped-over plane and were able to recover the passengers and bring them ashore.

"Oh I’m definitely still shaken I’m reved up I’ve never seen anything like that before, I mean I’ve seen a couple of boat accidents and when you’re on the water you’re supposed to go somebody aid immediately, no matter what. I never thought I’d have to go to a plane," said Brendan Gilbane, a witness of the plane crash.

Seattle Fireboat crew responded to the scene and placed a containment boom around the small aircraft where a fuel leak developed, as a result of the crash.

Officials said the owner of the plane will hire a private salvage company to remove the plane.

Seattle Police Harbor Patrol are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

SFD noted that the U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Ecology, Environmental Protection Agency and National Transportation Safety Board were also notified of the crash.