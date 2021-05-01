Seahawks select CB Tre Brown with No. 137 pick in NFL draft

article

The Seattle Seahawks select cornerback Tre Brown from Oklahoma on day three of the NFL draft pick.

The Seahawks acquired the 137th pick in round four of the NFL draft on Saturday. The Hawks sent their 129th pick to Tampa Bay, moving back eight spots but allowing them to pick up Brown.

Brown is a CB for University of Oklahoma, 5’10, 185lbs, and a second-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior at Oklahoma. Brown also earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a kick returner in 2018.

"Somebody needs to make that play - I've always been that guy. You can always count on me. I'd rather be the guy who lifts us up than be the weight on our shoulders," Brown said in an NFL press conference via Twitter.

On Friday, the Seahawks acquired WR D'Wayne Eskridge for their 56th pick. The Hawks have two more picks, pick 217 in round 6 and 250 in round 7.

