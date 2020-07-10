Seahawks offer optional refunds for 2020 season to season ticket holders

Thursday, with the uncertainty due to COVID-19 surrounding professional sports, The Seahawks announced season ticket holders have the option to pause their membership.

Season ticket holders who choose the one-year deferral can either get their money back or invest the dollars into the 2021 season.

If ticket holders choose to pause their tickets, their seats will be released for the 2020 season only, and those ticket holders maintain the ability to purchase the same seating location in 2021.

However, for some super fans giving up their tickets is not an option.

“For us fans, we’re like, give us a season; we just want to go to a game and watch our hawks,” said Justin Smith.

Smith is a season ticket holder, and an organizer with the Beast Bus.

Advertisement

He says he will choose the second option the Seahawks are providing, to “wait and see.”

This option keeps credit on ticket holder’s accounts as details for the 2020 season become available, any unused credits from 2020 will roll over to the 2021 season ticket renewal, or can be refunded.

While the future of the upcoming season is uncertain, one thing the Seahawks did announce is they will keep the first eight rows of seats empty in Century Link to allow social distancing for players, coaches, and staff on the field during games.