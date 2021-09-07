Seahawks, Sounders, Kraken, Huskies to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for fans

The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that all fans age 12 and older will be required to present proof that they are fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of kickoff.

The Sounders, who also play at Lumen Field, will also require COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

The announcement comes the same day that the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena also announced a proof of vaccination requirement.

The University of Washington also announced a vaccine verification system for Husky Athletics ticketed events starting with the Sept. 25 football game against California

The Seahawks will begin enforcing the vaccine requirement with the home opener vs. Tennessee on Sept. 19.

Fans will also be required to wear masks per King County's mandate for large outdoor gatherings and Gov. Inslee's statewide indoor mandate.

"The health and safety of our guests, players and staff is always our top priority and we remain committed to doing what we can to keep our community safe," said Chuck Arnold, President, Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal Inc. "These measures will allow us to continue with plans to host a full stadium of fans, while still providing a safe and fun experience for our guests. We urge everyone who is eligible to please get vaccinated."

Here is more information from the Seahawks:

To verify COVID-19 vaccination, guests age 12 and older will be required to display one of the following before entry into the stadium:

An official CDC-issued (or foreign country equivalent) vaccination card with your name and dates of doses, including the date the last dose was administered printed on the card.

A photo or digital version of an official CDC-issued (or foreign country equivalent) vaccination card with your name and dates of doses, including the date the last dose was administered printed on the card.

Fans can also upload their proof of vaccination to CLEAR Health Pass in the CLEAR app for verification. Visit clearme.com/healthpass for instructions.

For unvaccinated guests age 12 and older, including those with approved medical or religious exemptions, the following will be accepted as proof of negative COVID-19 test:

A printed COVID-19 negative test taken within 72 hours prior to kickoff that includes your name, the date of the test and the lab location where the test was taken.

A digital version or photo of the negative test result will also be accepted.

Acceptable tests include PCR and rapid tests. At-home, self-administered tests will not be accepted.

Guests under the age of 12 will not be required to provide a negative test result.

RELATED: Pierce, King counties require masks for all at large outdoor gatherings starting Sept. 7

The two most populous counties in Washington state have begun outdoor mask mandates due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The directives began Tuesday in King and Pierce Counties, regardless of vaccination status, for people age 5 and older. The outdoor mask mandate means anyone at large events with 500 or more people must wear a mask.

Last month Gov. Jay Inslee announced a statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.

