Seahawks get cornerback John Reid in Houston trade

The Seattle Seahawks acquired cornerback John Reid, 34, in a trade with the Houston Texans on Wednesday — leaving a conditional seventh-round pick to Houston, according to seahawks.com

"He has played nickel, shows versatility, plays inside and outside, shows real good speed. He's been an active player," said Seahawks coach, Pete Carroll.

"We're continuing to seek depth, and he had played for (assistant special teams coach Tracy Smith) in Houston, so he had some background on him and we knew what we were getting so it helps us out."

Reid is 187 lbs and 5'10" and played in 13 games for the Texans as a rookie.

Reid is comes in just two days after the Seahawks released Pierre Desir. With the addition of Reid, the Seahawks have eight cornerbacks again with Marquise Blair and Ugo Amadi competing for the nickel corner position.

