Seahawks' Geno Smith gives away turkeys for families in need

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is carrying on a holiday tradition in Seattle, giving away turkeys for families in need this Thanksgiving.

"This is our first time doing the turkey event in Seattle," said Smith's personal assistant, Kristen Stubbs. "He’s done some prior for the past like 10 years in Miami, so bringing it here to the 12s now."

This year, Smith’s team partnered with Trey Lamont, the chef and owner of Jerk Shack, for the event.

"Our new quarterback, Geno, he’s been doing an amazing job and we wanna make sure that Seattleites show him love, because he’s definitely showing us some love because he’s bringing back a winning culture back to Seattle," Lamont said.

Lamont says the turkey giveaway is a great way for Smith to connect with Seattle's Central District neighborhood.

"It’s definitely giving back to the community and, you know, since I’m in the food industry, I know how hard it is to actually get a turkey this year. There’s a turkey shortage and we want to make sure that we can do our part," Lamont said.

The American Farm Bureau Federation reports that fresh, boneless turkey breast will cost 112% more than last year, at around $6.70.

The US Department of Agriculture says the avian flu outbreak will also play a role in increasing prices and potentially causing shortages this fall. The USDA reports that the virus has killed about 6 million turkeys or around 14% of the US's population. The USDA estimates that the price per-pound of an eight to 16-pound turkey is $1.99-- up from $1.15 in 2021, a 73% increase.

Among the other groups stepping up to help offset the rising costs is the Union Gospel Mission, but a nationwide shortage is hitting everyone hard this year.

Norm Hummel, the director of food services Gospel Mission, said, "I’ve been here for 13 years and I think this time we have a really hard time at the grocery store. The prices are so high, even people that have a home might not be able to afford a meal."

Union Gospel Mission’s goal was 1,500 turkeys, but right now, they still need 800 donations to feed the expected crowd.

If you have questions about donating a turkey, you can call 206-432-8421.

You can also drop off a turkey at the following locations:

Distribution Center — Kent

Monday — Friday, 8:30am — 4pm

8226 South 208th Street Suite G110, Kent, WA 98032

Men's Shelter — Downtown

Food items accepted Monday — Friday, 6am — 6pm

318 2nd Ave Extension S, Seattle 98104

Hope Place Women’s Recovery Shelter — South Seattle

Food items accepted Monday — Friday, 9am — 5pm

3802 S. Othello St, Seattle 98118

Riverton Place Men's Recovery — Burien

Food items accepted Monday — Friday, 9am — 5pm

3020 S 128th St, Seattle, WA 98168

Find more information on donations here.