Seahawks fan 'Mama Blue' in top three finalists for NFL's ‘Fan of the Year’ program

Seattle Seahawks mega-fan Patti Hammond, better known as 'Mama Blue,' is one of three finalists in the entire country to qualify for the NFL's inaugural 'Fan of the Year' program.

According to the NFL, the 'Fan of the Year' program was "designed to spotlight fans who have a special affinity for their local team, provide inspiration to others and showcase how football unites their family, friends and local communities."

Mama Blue, who just turned 90 years old, is joined by diehard Miami Dolphins fan Ian 'Big E' Berger and Tennessee Titans fan Brandon Galloway for a chance at the "Fan of the Year'.

The final three 'Fans of the Year' will receive a trip to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, which includes two tickets plus a VIP experience.

The ultimate 'Fan of the Year' winner will be crowned as part of NFL Honors during Super Bowl LV Weekend.

"NFL fans have always been and continue to be the lifeblood of our sport. We miss our fans more than ever and we look forward to welcoming them back as soon as it is safe to do so," said Bobby Gallo, NFL Senior Vice President of Club Business Development. "One way for us to give back to the fans during this unprecedented season was through our Fan of the Year program. With over 35,000 submissions across the country for the inaugural 'Fan of the Year' contest, these finalists represent the best of the best, in terms of the extraordinary passion for their team, their community efforts, and their constant support no matter the circumstances."

Advertisement

According to the NFL, Mama Blue was nominated by 15 other fans for the honor. She was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame as a fan in 1999 and in 2007 she became the first fan to raise the 12 Flag at a game.

Mama Blue was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but still brings her full spirit and support for the Seahawks and the 12s.

"Oh Gosh, go Hawks! I can hardly wait to get my war paint back on and my wig and all that good stuff," Hammond said during a surprise birthday parade put on by the team President.