River Flood Warning
until MON 9:02 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:44 PM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 6:40 PM PST until TUE 4:24 PM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:04 AM PST, Clallam County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:21 PM PST until TUE 11:41 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:18 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:25 AM PST, Whatcom County
Flood Warning
from SUN 2:51 PM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST, Whatcom County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 4:15 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, King County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 PM PST, Chelan County, Okanogan County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 5:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Seahawks down starting guard Lewis, two RBs vs. Washington

By AP News Staff
Published 
Sports
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 12: Chris Carson #32 and Damien Lewis #68 of the Seattle Seahawks are seen after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty

RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting left guard Damien Lewis and running backs Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer on Monday night at Washington.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Saturday that Lewis hyperextended his elbow in last Sunday’s loss to Arizona. The Seahawks will also be without reserve offensive lineman Jamarco Jones meaning Kyle Fuller and Phil Haynes are the likely candidates to fill in for Lewis.

Jones has been bothered by a back injury and injured reserve may be an option.

Penny suffered a hamstring strain on the first play of the game last week against Arizona. Penny sprinted for an 18-yard run but was in for just a small handful of plays after. Carroll said injured reserve could be an option for Penny, who missed time earlier in the season with a calf injury.

Homer, primarily a third-down running back and a key special teams contributor, is out with a calf injury.

Without Penny and Homer, the Seahawks have just two healthy running backs in Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas.

