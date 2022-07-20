Seahawks celebrate Lumen Field's 20 year anniversary with stadium enhancements

article

On Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks and First & Goal Inc. announced new stadium improvements to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the opening of Lumen Field.

Lumen Field will soon feature new video boards that double the size of the current north video board, a new concession area in the upper concourse and new Cityside Bars on the north end of the stadium. Fans will be able to experience these new features during the 2022 season.

"Having our stadium chosen to host World Cup matches is a compliment to how well we've kept that facility in world-class condition," said Seahawks president Chuck Arnold. "To do that though, we need to continue to have a sharp eye on maintenance and modernization. We've done a good job about it, but we have to continue to work hard at that. So there's a lot of new improvements you'll see over the next three years that modernize the building."

RELATED: Seattle named as a host site for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Zach Hensley, the Seahawks' vice president of operations and general manager of Lumen Field, said the upgrades should help address recent feedback from fans. The new concessions area, called District Market, is intended to ease crowding on the upper concourse by reducing the number of people standing in lines.

The Cityside Bars, a 6,300-square-foot area under the Hawks Nest, addresses another issue raised by fans by creating a communal space where fans can interact while still watching the game.

RELATED: Seahawks announce 13 training camp practices open to fans

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Over the next couple of years, Lumen Field will continue to make more improvements to the stadium, including the addition of a ticketed hospitality area called the Tunnel Club where fans can see players go to and from the locker room.

"This is an investment into improving guest experience," Hensley said. "Going into the 20th anniversary here, we've got to make sure that Lumen Field remains a relevant, premier venue in the sports entertainment world."