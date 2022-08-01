PHOTOS: 2022 Seafair Torchlight Parade in downtown Seattle

Seafair, the ultimate Seattle summer celebration, is making a big, full return for the first time since the pandemic.

The Torchlight Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade took place Saturday night in downtown Seattle. Check out highlights in the photo gallery below:

Image 1 of 24 ▼ Photo credit: Katherine Barner / FOX 13

It started at Seattle Center with the people you know and love leading the way including Miss Seafair and King Neptune.

Organizers said this summertime tradition celebrates cultural diversity and the best of the Pacific Northwest with more than 100 entries including dragon dancers, drill teams and more.

Learn more about Seafair and it's events here.