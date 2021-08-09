Seafair launches a new Floating Concert experience

article

Seafair is launching a floating concert series starting Aug. 15 on South Lake Union.

In partnership with Own the Night Productions, Seafair has converted a retired Alaska ferry into a floating concert stage that includes state-of-the-art sound systems and a panel display backdrop.

People can attend the free Floating Concert with an inflatable, kayak, or boat.

The first concert is Aug 15, 2021 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. featuring 70s and 80s dance music performed by Hit Explosion, which was voted "Best Live Performance Cover Band" by the Northwest Music Awards Association.

On Sunday, Aug 29, The Afterparty will DJ a mix of dance and pop music "designed for maximum fun."

