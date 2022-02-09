Seafair is back: Organizers release list of scheduled events

Are you ready for the return of Seafair?

Organizers of the summer-long celebration released the schedule for this year’s events.

Seafair was canceled the last two years due to the ongoing pandemic.

The following is this year’s schedule, which starts with the Seafair Summer Fourth and ends with Seafair Festival Weekend:

July 4: Seafair Summer Fourth at Lake Union

July 16: Seafair Milk Carton Derby at Green Lake

July 24: Seafair Triathlon at Lake Sammamish State Park

July 30: Seafair Torchlight Run and Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade in Downtown Seattle

August 1-5: Boeing Maritime Celebration Seattle Fleet Week at Seattle Waterfront

August 5-7: Seafair Weekend Festival with the Boeing Seafair Air Show, Homestreet Bank Cup, Seafair Car Show and Seafair Log Boom at Lake Washington

For more information on how to buy tickets to Seafair events, click here.

