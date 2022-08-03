Expand / Collapse search

Seafair 2022: Blue Angels schedule, and more

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 4:40PM
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Blue Angels 7 lands in Seattle for Seafair

Blue Angels jet no. 7 was the first to land in Seattle ahead of the Angels' Seafair performances.

SEATTLE - After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Seafair will be back in full force this weekend with new shows from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

According to event organizers, the Boeing Seafair Air Show is a weekend for fans to see military jets and civilian stunt planes perform spectacular aerobatics. As many Seattle locals know, the sky is not the limit. Various hydroplanes, including H1 Unlimited Hydros with engines capable of reaching speeds up to 200 mph on the water, will be racing around Lake Union from Friday, Aug 5 to Sunday, Aug 7.

Below is a guide listing off ticket prices and a complete schedule of events.

TICKETS

NOTE: Friday General Admission (GA) is FREE, and every weekend pass gets a FREE pit pass.

  • Adult GA One-Day Pass: $35
  • Adult GA Weekend Pass: $60
  • Child & Senior GA One-Day Pass: $10
  • Child & Senior GA Weekend Pass: $20
  • Grandstand Reserved Seat One-Day Pass: $30-$60
  • Captain's Club: $150-$450 *Includes admission, food, drinks, seats at the starting line.
  • Pit Pass One-Day Pass: $10

Click here to purchase your tickets.

AIR SHOW PERFORMERS

MILITARY

  • U.S. Navy Blue Angels - Super Hornets
  • U.S. Navy Blue Angels - Fat Albert
  • U.S. Navy Growler F18
  • U.S. Air Force F35 Lightning II Demonstration Team
  • U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue
  • U.S. Army Golden Knights

CIVILIAN

  • Boeing KC-46A Pegasus
  • Boeing P-8A Poseidon
  • Brad Wurston
  • Jon Melby
  • Will Allen

AIR SHOW SCHEDULE

NOTE: Schedule is subject to change

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

  • 9:00 a.m. - J Hydro Race 1
  • 9:20 a.m. - H1 Unlimited Testing
  • 10:15 a.m. - J Hydro Race 2
  • 10:35 a.m. - Aerobatic Performance
  • 10:55 a.m. - Vintage Hydroplane Exhibition
  • 11:15 a.m. - Golden Knights Performance
  • 11:50 a.m. - H1 Unlimited Qualifying
  • 1:10 p.m. - F35 Lightning II Performance
  • 1:40 p.m. - EA 18G Growler Performance
  • 2:05 p.m. - Aerobatic Performance
  • 3:05 p.m. - Blue Angels Performance

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

  • 9:00 a.m. - H1 Unlimited Testing and Qualifying
  • 10:15 a.m. - J Hydro Race 3
  • 10:35 a.m. - Vintage Hydroplane Exhibition
  • 10:55 a.m. - H1 Unlimited Match Racing
  • 11:55 a.m. - Golden Knights Performance
  • 12:30 p.m. - Aerobatic Performance
  • 1:10 p.m. - F35 Lightning II Performance
  • 1:40 p.m. - EA 18G Growler Performance
  • 2:05 p.m. - H1 Unlimited Last Chance
  • 2:30 p.m. - Aerobatic Performance
  • 3:05 p.m. - Blue Angels Performance
  • 4:10 p.m. - Vintage Hydroplane Exhibition
  • 4:30 p.m. - H1 Unlimited Match Racing
  • 4:50 p.m. - Awards Ceremony

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

  • 9:00 a.m. - J Hydro Race 4
  • 9:20 a.m. - H1 Unlimited Testing
  • 10:10 a.m. - J Hydro Race 5
  • 10:35 a.m. - Opening Ceremony
  • 10:35 a.m. - Aerobatic Performance
  • 11:30 a.m. - H1 Unlimited Heat 1
  • 12:00 p.m. - Golden Knights Performance
  • 12:35 p.m. - Aerobatic Performance
  • 1:10 p.m. - F35 Lightning II Performance
  • 1:40 p.m. - EA 18G Growler Performance
  • 2:10 p.m. - H1 Unlimited Heat 2
  • 2:45 p.m. - Aerobatic Performance
  • 2:45 p.m. - Boeing Seafair Flyover
  • 3:05 p.m. - Blue Angels Performance
  • 4:10 p.m. - Vintage Hydroplane Exhibition
  • 4:30 p.m. - HomeStreet Bank Cup H1 Final
  • 4:50 p.m. - Awards Ceremony
Photo credit: Katherine Barner / FOX 13