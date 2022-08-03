Seafair 2022: Blue Angels schedule, and more

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Seafair will be back in full force this weekend with new shows from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

According to event organizers, the Boeing Seafair Air Show is a weekend for fans to see military jets and civilian stunt planes perform spectacular aerobatics. As many Seattle locals know, the sky is not the limit. Various hydroplanes, including H1 Unlimited Hydros with engines capable of reaching speeds up to 200 mph on the water, will be racing around Lake Union from Friday, Aug 5 to Sunday, Aug 7.

Below is a guide listing off ticket prices and a complete schedule of events.

TICKETS

NOTE: Friday General Admission (GA) is FREE, and every weekend pass gets a FREE pit pass.

Adult GA One-Day Pass: $35

Adult GA Weekend Pass: $60

Child & Senior GA One-Day Pass: $10

Child & Senior GA Weekend Pass: $20

Grandstand Reserved Seat One-Day Pass: $30-$60

Captain's Club: $150-$450 *Includes admission, food, drinks, seats at the starting line.

Pit Pass One-Day Pass: $10

Click here to purchase your tickets.

AIR SHOW PERFORMERS

MILITARY

U.S. Navy Blue Angels - Super Hornets

U.S. Navy Blue Angels - Fat Albert

U.S. Navy Growler F18

U.S. Air Force F35 Lightning II Demonstration Team

U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue

U.S. Army Golden Knights

CIVILIAN

Boeing KC-46A Pegasus

Boeing P-8A Poseidon

Brad Wurston

Jon Melby

Will Allen

AIR SHOW SCHEDULE

NOTE: Schedule is subject to change

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

9:00 a.m. - J Hydro Race 1

9:20 a.m. - H1 Unlimited Testing

10:15 a.m. - J Hydro Race 2

10:35 a.m. - Aerobatic Performance

10:55 a.m. - Vintage Hydroplane Exhibition

11:15 a.m. - Golden Knights Performance

11:50 a.m. - H1 Unlimited Qualifying

1:10 p.m. - F35 Lightning II Performance

1:40 p.m. - EA 18G Growler Performance

2:05 p.m. - Aerobatic Performance

3:05 p.m. - Blue Angels Performance

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

9:00 a.m. - H1 Unlimited Testing and Qualifying

10:15 a.m. - J Hydro Race 3

10:35 a.m. - Vintage Hydroplane Exhibition

10:55 a.m. - H1 Unlimited Match Racing

11:55 a.m. - Golden Knights Performance

12:30 p.m. - Aerobatic Performance

1:10 p.m. - F35 Lightning II Performance

1:40 p.m. - EA 18G Growler Performance

2:05 p.m. - H1 Unlimited Last Chance

2:30 p.m. - Aerobatic Performance

3:05 p.m. - Blue Angels Performance

4:10 p.m. - Vintage Hydroplane Exhibition

4:30 p.m. - H1 Unlimited Match Racing

4:50 p.m. - Awards Ceremony

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

9:00 a.m. - J Hydro Race 4

9:20 a.m. - H1 Unlimited Testing

10:10 a.m. - J Hydro Race 5

10:35 a.m. - Opening Ceremony

10:35 a.m. - Aerobatic Performance

11:30 a.m. - H1 Unlimited Heat 1

12:00 p.m. - Golden Knights Performance

12:35 p.m. - Aerobatic Performance

1:10 p.m. - F35 Lightning II Performance

1:40 p.m. - EA 18G Growler Performance

2:10 p.m. - H1 Unlimited Heat 2

2:45 p.m. - Aerobatic Performance

2:45 p.m. - Boeing Seafair Flyover

3:05 p.m. - Blue Angels Performance

4:10 p.m. - Vintage Hydroplane Exhibition

4:30 p.m. - HomeStreet Bank Cup H1 Final

4:50 p.m. - Awards Ceremony