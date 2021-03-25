Sea-Tac introduces touch-free security measures to slow spread of coronavirus

As more industries are working to adapt to a COVID-centric world, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is following suit by introducing touchless security at the airport.

TSA is using new technology to scan the inside of your bag, generating a 3-D image of what's inside, without having to touch or open the bag.

Fewer bag checks are beneficial since it reduces physical contact between the traveler and a TSA officer and speeds up the overall screening process, TSA said.

Also new is that travelers can leave everything inside their carry-on bag when it is screened through the new scanners.

Travelers are also able to scan their own ID to get a boarding pass. TSA will use another scanner to be able to identify fraudulent documents and ones that have been tampered with.

