Sea-Tac Airport sees wettest fall ever recorded

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport just recorded its wettest fall ever, according to data from National Weather Service.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, Sea-Tac has gotten 18.91" of precipitation since September 1.

The next-wettest fall was in 2006, which saw 18.61" of rain, followed by 17.58" in 2016, then 17.49" in 1950. NWS data goes back to 1945.

NWS also shared rainfall totals for Bellingham—thanks to a historic atmospheric river and flooding, the city had far and away the wettest fall on record at 20.62", followed by 17.14" in 1990.

Meteorological agencies break seasons into three-month blocks for record-keeping purposes, and determine fall as being between Sep. 1–Nov. 30.

RELATED: Whatcom County braces for round two of historic flooding

READ MORE: North Sound: Urban flooding to continue this evening

