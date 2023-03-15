Sea-Tac Airport named 'Best Airport in North America' 2nd year in a row, survey finds

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has been named ‘Best Airport in North America’ a second year in a row by global airline survey Skytrax.

Sea-Tac Airport announced Wednesday they earned the best airport honors once again, and have been certified with Skytrax’s coveted "4-Star Airport Rating" since 2022.

Officials point to a slew of quality-of-life improvements at the airport, as well as the Upgrade SEA suite of projects underway for the next five years. The goal, according to officials, is to improve navigability and predictability, and modernize spaces in the airport.

"We congratulate Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for their success in winning this important customer award for the second consecutive year," said Skytrax CEO Edward Plaisted. "The past few years have been extremely challenging for airports worldwide, and as we move on from the Covid-19 pandemic it is pleasing to see passenger numbers returning to normal, and for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to be recognized as a leading airport by their customers."

Additional points for the airport include digital tools like the flySEA app, the SEA Spot Saver program and Order SEA.

"I want to give major kudos to our airport employees and partners for this back-to-back recognition," said Port of Seattle Commission President Sam Cho. "Excellence in aviation is a team effort. The Port Commission sets a vision for the airport, but every single employee and partner played a role in executing the vision and earning this top ranking. It’s a huge achievement and we are honored to share it with the entire SEA Airport team. We are well on our way to building a port of the future."

Sea-Tac Airport is only the second major hub airport in the U.S.—meaning they serve 40 million or more passengers per year—certified with a 4-star rating.

"We are on track to provide customers with a five-star experience," promised Sea-Tac managing director Lance Lyttle. "In a small footprint like SEA, we need to constantly innovate on how to deliver a better experience in an increasingly congested space. Our Upgrade SEA program and customer service initiatives are working to ensure that journeys start or end on a positive note at SEA."