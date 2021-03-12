SEA-TAC Airport expecting largest crowds seen since the pandemic started due to spring break and vaccine avail

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport official say they are expecting the biggest numbers of passengers they have seen throughout the pandemic in the next few weeks.

With more access and availability to the vaccine, and spring break on the way, travel is on the minds of a lot of folks.

Officials say they expect about 30,000 departing passengers per day starting next week. Previously, the highest numbers the airport saw over the pandemic were around Presidents Day weekend.

If you have not flown in a while, the airport like everywhere else has mask and social distance requirements.

"There’s a lot more rules and guidelines and people are more cautious about things, but so far everything I’ve seen, people follow it and do what they need to do," said Dagney Olsen who flew into Seattle from Arizona.

AAA officials suggest anyone who plans to travel put a focus on being aware of safety and health precautions beforehand. That means knowing how rental cars, and hotel rooms are maintained.

Advertisement

The CDC recommends avoiding travel at this time of year.

For more information on the CDC’s recommendations click here.

For more information on Seattle-International Airport safety tips click here.