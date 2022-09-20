Sea-Tac Airport calls weekend wait times 'unacceptable;' more staff coming on to help

FOX 13 viewers reported waiting in line for sometimes up to four hours for TSA screenings at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport over the weekend, and both Sea-Tac and TSA employees called the wait times "unacceptable."

Sea-Tac said three factors contributed to the long lines, which included a busy summer travel season post-pandemic, the pandemic changing typical post-Labor Day travel trends and construction shutting down two checkpoints.

The Airport said TSA screened more passengers on Sept. 18 between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. than they have on any other morning since the pandemic.

To ease travel for the upcoming weekend, "the airport, airlines and TSA are adding more staff" to alleviate issues travelers saw on Sept. 17 and 18, according to airport officials.

Sea-Tac recommends: