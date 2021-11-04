SEA celebrates completion of N Concourse

The next time you fly out of the N Gates at Sea-Tac Airport you won’t have to navigate through big construction zones.

On Thursday morning, the airport is celebrating the completion of the new N Concourse after more than four years of construction.

The concourse will have a brand-new performance stage and during Thursday’s celebration, there will be live music, a poetry reading and spoken word. Organizers also said on Thursday there will also be art tours, special promotions and samplings from Tundra Taqueria, SEA Roast Coffee House and Filson, which will open in December.

The Port of Seattle said the North Satellite, which is the home of the N Concourse, includes 10 new passenger gates, an Alaska Airlines’ lounge, the airport’s first system to collect and reuse rainwater and many built-in amenities.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram