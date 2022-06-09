Expand / Collapse search

SDOT to give update on West Seattle Bridge timeline

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
West Seattle
Update on timeline for reopening West Seattle Bridge

The West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force will be giving an update on the reopening timeline

SEATTLE - On Thursday, a community task force will be giving an update on the timeline of when the West Seattle Bridge will reopen. 

The Seattle Department of Transportation said the bridge is still expected to reopen mid-2022. 

Last month, crews completed a major milestone in the final repairs after they finished pouring structural concrete inside the bridge, which will form the structures that will hold new steel cables essential to strengthening the bridge. 

It has been closed for more than two years. 

The West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force plans to discuss their timeline of reopening but it does not mean they will give a specific date. 

The meeting is scheduled for June 9 from 4 to 6 p.m.


 