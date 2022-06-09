SDOT to give update on West Seattle Bridge timeline

On Thursday, a community task force will be giving an update on the timeline of when the West Seattle Bridge will reopen.

The Seattle Department of Transportation said the bridge is still expected to reopen mid-2022.

Last month, crews completed a major milestone in the final repairs after they finished pouring structural concrete inside the bridge, which will form the structures that will hold new steel cables essential to strengthening the bridge.

It has been closed for more than two years.

The West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force plans to discuss their timeline of reopening but it does not mean they will give a specific date.

The meeting is scheduled for June 9 from 4 to 6 p.m.



