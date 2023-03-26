SDOT: New street parking rates in Seattle start on Monday, most prices going up

New parking rates are coming to Seattle streets starting this Monday, and officials aim to make more street parking available by raising prices.

Many paid parking areas around town will see a price increase, officials note.

The city says roughly one-third of parking spots around Seattle will not be increased, and claims many rates will still be lower than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, especially downtown.

According to officials, the goal of the rate changes are designed to open up one to two more parking spaces on each block. Since more people have been parking on streets lately, the city says rates will be changing in most business districts.

The largest parking rate hike will be up $1.00 per hour. As an example, the city says First Hill rates were around $5.00 per hour in early 2020—depending on the day, they will now range from $2.00–$3.00.

