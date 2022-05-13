Seattle resumes full enforcement on 72-hour parking rule

article

The city of Seattle is resuming full parking enforcement for any vehicle that has remained in one place for more than 72 hours.

According to a release from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), the city will return to the normal standards, which were temporarily paused in 2020 due to the Pandemic. While full enforcement is resuming, parking officials will still place warnings on vehicles, giving owners enough time to move them before they get penalized.

SDOT is asking vehicle owners to get back into the habit of regularly moving vehicles to avoid warnings and citations. In addition, people should check their block for temporary parking restriction signs, which can be placed with a minimum of 24-hours notice for things like utility work, cleaning or special events.

If a car is towed from a public street, instructions to find the vehicle and documents required to release your vehicle are available on their website. The first step to find and reclaim your vehicle is to call Lincoln Towing at 206-364-2000, or search for your vehicle on Lincoln Towing’s website.

If your car was towed from a private parking lot, look for posted signs with instructions and a phone number for the tow company which operates the lot. If you still cannot locate your vehicle, call the Community Safety and Communications Center at 206-625-5011.

