Scuba diver remains missing near Deception Pass
article
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash - A 67-year old scuba diver was reported missing by his wife on Sunday around 6 p.m.
A U.S. Coast Guard boat crew from Bellingham and air crew from Port Angeles were searching for the diver near Deception Pass, according to officials.
USCG crew members said they suspended the search for him at 11 p.m. Sunday.
No further details have been released.
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram