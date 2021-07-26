Scuba diver remains missing near Deception Pass

article

A 67-year old scuba diver was reported missing by his wife on Sunday around 6 p.m.

A U.S. Coast Guard boat crew from Bellingham and air crew from Port Angeles were searching for the diver near Deception Pass, according to officials.

USCG crew members said they suspended the search for him at 11 p.m. Sunday.

No further details have been released.

