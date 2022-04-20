Scientists working to uncover mystery of disappearing salmon population in Pacific Northwest

After decades of research, it’s a statement that may shock you: "We really don’t know what’s going on out there."

That statement came from Dr. Laurie Weitkamp after she returned from a long stretch on the high seas aboard the Shimada, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) research vessel.

It’s not that scientists don’t have extensive data on salmon, their life cycle, or their plight – it’s that finding definitive data of what’s taking place in the middle of the ocean is akin to finding a needle in a haystack, but that’s what scientists are attempting to do.

This year, as part of the International Year of the Salmon 2022 Pan Pacific Winter High Seas Expedition more than 50 scientists from the United States, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Russia joined forces to research salmon in the North Pacific during the winter months. Their goal: to get a better understanding of what prey is available to eat, what predators are preying on salmon, and how is the eco-system supporting – or harming – salmon?

"There’s so much to learn, and part of it is just the challenge to get out on the high seas to sample out there," explained Marisa Litz, a WDFW research scientist who was on the Shimada for part of this year’s International Year of the Salmon expedition. "We’re looking at a critical life stage where – despite 100 years of salmon research – we really don’t have a lot of information. This stage is sort of like a ‘black box.’"

