Scientists answer key questions about new, highly infectious COVID-19 strain

Scientists in our state and around the globe are scrambling to understand a mutation in a new strain of coronavirus found primarily in the United Kingdom. So far, scientists believe it is more transmissible, which prompted Gov. Jay Inslee to issue travel restrictions for people arriving from hot spot areas where the mutated strain is found.

Q13 correspondent Simone Del Rosario spoke to Dr. Ali Mokdad from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation and Snohomish County Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters about the higher infection rate, whether current vaccines will still work against the new strain and whether travel restrictions will work.