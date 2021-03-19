School busses not available for many Seattle Public School students once in person begins

SEATTLE - As many more parents get ready to go back in person, a new challenge has emerged for parents.

The vast majority of students in Seattle haven’t stepped foot into a school buildings since last March.

So when Dagny Hartmann heard Governor Inslee’s order mandating all schools to offer in person instruction, the single mom was elated.

"That part I am really excited about," Hartmann said.

But that excitement quickly turned into angst for the single mom.

"The conversation last night was oh my God there will be no busses, they said there will only be transportation to those with IEP’s and those with special needs," Hartmann said.

Hartmann says her 8 year-old son is slated to do 4 half days in person at B.F. Day Elementary.

But the working mom says the expectation was for school busses to transport her son and other kids to after school care.

"There are usually two full bus loads of kids that go from B.F Day to Wallingford Boys & Girls Club before COVID," Hartmann said.

Hartmann says she now expects fewer students will need that service but she still anticipates that many other parents will also be in a bind due to the lack of transportation.

Hartmann says the most logistically sound thing to do is to keep her son at childcare all day and do school remotely.

"He’s not going to walk a mile across Aurora when he’s 8 years-old," Hartmann said.

Seattle Public Schools says right now they only have half the necessary number of bus drivers. The district says their bus contractor First Student furloughed the majority of their drivers.

SPS needs 400 bus drivers to operate their normal routes but currently have 200.

When the pandemic first happened, SPS managed to keep some bus drivers on the payroll. Starting this year the district has not been paying for the bus service not needed due to remote learning.

SPS also adds that they did not anticipate Governor Inslee’s order to offer all students in person learning by next month. The district is trying to catch up and will continue to recruit drivers.

But Hartmann says she’s back to square one.

"A lot of families are working and can’t pick up their kids in a couple of hours, I can’t figure out how to make it work," Hartmann said.

The single mom now says she’s considering leaving Seattle Public Schools for another district, following in line with 5 families she personally knows that have left because of schools.

"They’ve moved to Gig Harbor, Everett, Tacoma now Spokane," Hartmann said.

Q13 New reached out to half a dozen school districts to check in about their busses. So far we’ve heard back from Lake Washington, Tacoma Public Schools and Bethel School.

They all say they will have bus service for all students who need it.