School bus driver stabbed, killed while transporting Franklin County elementary students

A bus driver with the Pasco School District was stabbed and killed while transporting elementary school students on Friday, according to Pasco Police.

Pasco Police responded to Longfellow Elementary School around 3:09 p.m. for reports that a bus driver had been stabbed.

The bus driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say there were students on the bus at the time of the stabbing, but none of them were physically hurt. The students were taken back to the school immediately and their parents picked them up.

The suspect was at the scene when police arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

District counselors will be available at Longfellow Elementary and for the transportation office this weekend and on Monday.

More information will be released on Monday.

Pasco is located in Franklin County.

