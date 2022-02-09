School bus driver shot in head in Minneapolis

article

A school bus driver was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after being shot in the head in Minneapolis.

Police responded around 2:15 p.m. for the report of a shooting along 37th Avenue and Girard Avenue North. At the scene, police say the driver had been shot in the head.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, but officials say the driver is expected to survive the injuries. There were young children on the bus at the time of the shooting but none were hurt. Those students, who are believed to be under the age of 10, were taken home by police officers.

FOX 9's crew at the scene spotted a bullet hole in the front windshield of the bus.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.