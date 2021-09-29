Schneider Springs Fire burning in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest now 55% contained
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - The Schneider Springs Fire, which has burned 107,118 acres of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, is now 55% contained.
The wildfire was sparked by lightning on August 4 around 18 miles northwest of Naches.
Since then, the flames have ripped through nearly 170 square miles.
The last week of intermittent raining helped firefighters mop up the western area of the fire. Crews also made progress containing the northern edges.
Firefighters are still monitoring the safety of structures near the fire area—none have been damaged or destroyed since the fire began. Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest lands remain closed while crews work.
Fire officials estimate they will have the fire fully contained by October 31.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'Go now' evacuations extended in Yakima County as Schneider Springs Fire continues to burn
READ MORE: Wet weather helps wildfire containment in Washington
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Advertisement