Schneider Springs Fire burning in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest now 55% contained

The Schneider Springs Fire, which has burned 107,118 acres of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, is now 55% contained.

The wildfire was sparked by lightning on August 4 around 18 miles northwest of Naches.

Since then, the flames have ripped through nearly 170 square miles.

The last week of intermittent raining helped firefighters mop up the western area of the fire. Crews also made progress containing the northern edges.

Firefighters are still monitoring the safety of structures near the fire area—none have been damaged or destroyed since the fire began. Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest lands remain closed while crews work.

Fire officials estimate they will have the fire fully contained by October 31.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'Go now' evacuations extended in Yakima County as Schneider Springs Fire continues to burn

READ MORE: Wet weather helps wildfire containment in Washington

