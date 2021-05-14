SC man captures video of law-abiding alligator using crosswalk

A bicyclist captured video of a law-abiding alligator as it crossed the street using the crosswalk in Huntington Beach State Park in South Carolina.



Austin Bond was out enjoying a bike ride in Murrells Inlet on May 7 when he came across the large reptile.



"As I came around a corner, I noticed an alligator starting to cross the road from the saltwater marsh to the freshwater lake," Bond said.

Freeze frame of video that captured an alligator crosses the crosswalk in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.





In the footage, the alligator is seen casually walking across the crosswalk and into the foliage on the other side of the road.



According to South Carolina State Parks, alligators can regularly be seen in the park's freshwater lake.



Huntington Beach State Park is also home to a variety of seabirds as well as nesting loggerhead sea turtles.



FOX 13 Tampa Bay and Jukin Media contributed to this report.

