Sara Nelson projected winner of Seattle City Council District 9 seat

With Seattle council member Lorena Gonzalez running for mayor, her seat for the at-large District 9 position is up for grabs.

In initial returns, Sara Nelson was leading Nikkita Oliver 57% to 43%. Nelson received 111,107 votes so far and Oliver received 82,397.

On Nov. 4, FOX 13 projected Nelson to win the race.

The two candidates have some similar concerns, but their approaches and policy would be different.

Throughout Nelson's campaign, she said one of her biggest concerns is the explosion of the homelessness crisis. She says there is a lack of urgency and effective coordination among city departments and homeless service providers.

Oliver, an attorney, says their biggest concern is climate change, gun violence and affordable housing.

Both candidates have opposite views on police.

Oliver has been a loud voice in the fight to defund police. They want a future with fewer officers and more civilians responding to 911 calls. Nelson, however, says she wants police reform and better training, not fewer officers.

