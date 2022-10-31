Sammamish school evacuated, closed early following bomb threat

Pine Lake Middle School in Sammamish closed Monday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat.

Michelle Caponigro, the school's principal, announced they evacuated the school Monday morning following the threat.

Parents were advised not to come to school to pick up their students, due to concerns of increased traffic.

The school later announced it was closed for the rest of the day, with students taken back home on school buses or brought to Sunny Hills Elementary down the street to be picked up by their parents.

Currently, police are investigating the threat with school officials, and it has not been determined if school will be held Tuesday.

RELATED: Group terrorizes homeowners across Pierce County vandalizing homes, Halloween decorations

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

This is a developing story.