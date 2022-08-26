Salvation Army event helps families hit by rising cost of school supplies

Inflation is taking a huge bite out of families' budgets as parents prepare the kids to go back to school.

The start of the academic year is typically the second-largest expense for parents behind the holidays. A typical family is currently spending a record $864 on school supplies, much more for college-aged students, recent studies show.

Against that backdrop, the Salvation Army has been stepping in to help families in need during this tough back-to-school season. On Friday, around 150 families and kids were able to do their back-to-school clothes shopping at the Old Navy in the Southcenter Mall.

"I like skirts a lot and it's one of my favorite colors," said Savianna Zupan, a 5th grader, while showing off a pink corduroy skirt. She was one of the young students shopping with Tukwila Firefighters and Salvation Army volunteers at Old Navy.

"It was fun. There was a lot of stuff that was nice that I got, and I'm happy with all my stuff," she said. "I’m grateful for it."

Ellie Ramseur, a 3rd-grade student, was also at the shopping event. "I really like these shoes, and I’m going to wear these on the first day of school," she announced, holding up a pair of black and white patterned shoes. "I got tons of shirts and leggings, and it was really fun," she said.

The Salvation Army says each child received $150 to shop. Without this opportunity, back to school would look a lot different for these children and parents.

"Maybe I could buy some stuff, but not all of this," said Ramseur.

Mary Earl says for her daughter, Jasmine, the event couldn't have come at a better time.

"It is expensive. I don’t think I would have been able to buy her anything thing this year, even if I wanted to, personally anyway. But, without this, it would have been hard," she said.

Earl says she's had to cut back on spending on things like clothing because food prices have increased so much.

According to DataWeave analytics, the price for a basket of about a dozen typical school supplies has increased by 15% compared to a year ago, with backpacks alone going up around 12% for an average cost of $70.

The National Retail Federation says consumers overall aren't pulling back on that back-to-school spending because it's a necessity. Instead, they are working extra hours or trying to cut corners in other ways.

"The realities of people we are serving, very often are working, but struggling to make ends meet," said Major Jonathan Harvey, the King County Coordinator for the Salvation Army.

"I’m hoping to go to another back-to-school event for supplies hopefully soon. I don't know," said Earl.

With all the challenges families face, volunteers said it felt good to give back on Friday.

"The kids were so excited for this event," said Joshua Kelch, the Battalion Chief with Tukwila Fire.

"All of them had the biggest smiles on their faces. I think they really did have a lot of fun here today," said Graceson Mahoney, a volunteer with the Salvation Army.

Harvey says the Salvation Army will be holding these shopping events for families through next week.