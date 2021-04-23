Safeway, Albertsons hiring for hundreds of positions in Western Washington

Safeway and Albertsons stores across Western Washington are holding open interviews Saturday as they look to hire people for hundreds of different positions.

Open positions include:

Cashiers

Courtesy clerks

Deli, bakery, meat, produce, dairy

Fuel stations

Drive up & go shoppers

Deliver drivers

Starbucks managers, assistant managers and baristas

Pharmacy technicians and trainees to assist in administering COVID-19 vaccines.

If you're interested in one of the openings, fill out an application here or here before visiting any Safeway or Albertsons store Saturday, April 24, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

