Safeway, Albertsons hiring for hundreds of positions in Western Washington

Washington
SEATTLE - Safeway and Albertsons stores across Western Washington are holding open interviews Saturday as they look to hire people for hundreds of different positions. 

Open positions include: 

  • Cashiers
  • Courtesy clerks
  • Deli, bakery, meat, produce, dairy
  • Fuel stations
  • Drive up & go shoppers
  • Deliver drivers
  • Starbucks managers, assistant managers and baristas 
  • Pharmacy technicians and trainees to assist in administering COVID-19 vaccines. 

If you're interested in one of the openings, fill out an application here or here before visiting any Safeway or Albertsons store Saturday, April 24, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

