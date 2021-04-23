Safeway, Albertsons hiring for hundreds of positions in Western Washington
SEATTLE - Safeway and Albertsons stores across Western Washington are holding open interviews Saturday as they look to hire people for hundreds of different positions.
Open positions include:
- Cashiers
- Courtesy clerks
- Deli, bakery, meat, produce, dairy
- Fuel stations
- Drive up & go shoppers
- Deliver drivers
- Starbucks managers, assistant managers and baristas
- Pharmacy technicians and trainees to assist in administering COVID-19 vaccines.
If you're interested in one of the openings, fill out an application here or here before visiting any Safeway or Albertsons store Saturday, April 24, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
