Safety Guide: Preventing rooftop fires this summer

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) is advising residents to be safe when smoking and grilling on rooftops, as rooftop fires occur most during this time of year.

Improperly discarded smoking materials and unsafe grilling practices are two of the main causes of fires on rooftops, but both are easily preventable.

SMOKING ON ROOFTOPS

Even when smoking is not allowed on residential building rooftops, SFD fire investigators say they frequently find cigarette butts in planter boxes and garbage cans. Never discard cigarettes in mulch, potted plants, peat moss, dried grasses, leaves or other vegetation that could ignite easily. A small cigarette butt in dry conditions can turn into a major fire.

Reduce the chances of starting a fire by:

Extinguishing smoking materials before you leave the area

Dousing smoking materials in water before tossing them out

Making sure proper cigarette disposal canisters are available in smoking areas

PREVENTING GRILL FIRES

Whether using a grill in an apartment common area or your own backyard, SFD officials are asking the public to consider these fire prevention and safety tips:

Setting up:

Never barbecue in an enclosed area, as grills are designed for outdoor use only. Dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) can accumulate indoors. If you suspect CO poisoning, call 911.

Set up your grill on a flat surface in an open area at least three feet away from buildings, overhead combustible surfaces, dry leaves and brush.

Make sure the grease trap is empty and clean and check that all grilling parts are firmly in place.

For propane grills, make sure the hose connection is tight and check the hoses for leaks. This is especially important when using the grill for the first time.

During use:

Never leave grills unattended while cooking.

Don't let children and pets within three feet of the grill.

Do not leave starter fluid, lighters or matches within the reach of children.

Use proper tools, such as long-handled barbecue utensils and flame retardant mitts, to prevent burns from the heat.

For charcoal grills, avoid adding lighter fluid after the coals are lit.

Cleaning up:

For propane grills, turn the grill and fuel cylinder off immediately after grilling.

For charcoal grills, allow coals to cool for 48 hours before disposing of them. If you are not able to wait, douse coals with plenty of water and stir them to ensure that the fire is out. Never place coals in plastic, paper or wooden containers. Instead, use a metal container with a tight-fitting lid.

HEATERS AND FIRE PITS

Combustibles that are too close to a rooftop fire pit or another heat source can cause a fire, according to SFD officials.

Keep a three-foot-zone around all fire pits and other heat sources on rooftops.

Never leave a fire unattended.

If a fire starts on a rooftop, evacuate as quickly as possible and call 911 from a safe location.