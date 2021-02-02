Rye Fire: Several hurt in possible explosion at Santa Clarita movie set

Crews are responding to a possible explosion at a Santa Clarita movie set Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a possible explosion on the Rye Canyon Loop around 4:45 p.m.

The fire, now called the Rye Fire, injured several people, according to firefighters. Officials did not specify the severity of their injuries or the name of the movie under production.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

